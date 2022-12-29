Civic body okays setting up of eco park, bio CNG at Perungudi dumpyard
CHENNAI: In a step towards addressing the city’s waste management and make solid waste management disposal effective through scientific intervention, the GCC on Wednesday gave its consent to set an eco park and bio CNG Park.
The Solid Waste Management Department, which is clearing garbage through its staff and contract firms, will now initiate bio-mining method.
The GCC intends to set up an eco park, a mega bio CNG plant, composting plant and mega automated facilities, read a resolution adopted by the corporation council on Wednesday. Bio mining of fresh waste accumulated in Perungudi in the reclaimed land, demarcation of boundary, preparation of site layout showing the existing and proposed SWM facilities will come up at the Perungudi dumping ground and Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) will facilitate the project, a copy of the resolution read.
A letter has been sent to TNUIFSL’s managing director requesting the appointment of a transaction advisory consultant for the services related to the eco park and the reclaimed land of the Perungudi dumpyard. TNUIFSL has requested the GCC to submit the resolution so that the government firm can take up the project further.
According to city corporation sources, the project will be developed on a public private participation model and is aimed at reducing the garbage mounds at Perungudi. The city, on an average, generates over 5,000 metric tonnes of waste per day.
