Civic body okays setting up of eco park, bio CNG at Perungudi dumpyard

The GCC intends to set up an eco park, a mega bio CNG plant, composting plant and mega automated facilities, read a resolution adopted by the corporation council on Wednesday. Bio mining of fresh waste accumulated in Perungudi in the reclaimed land, demarcation of boundary, preparation of site layout showing the existing and proposed SWM facilities will come up at the Perungudi dumping ground and Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) will facilitate the project, a copy of the resolution read.