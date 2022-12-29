Chennai police meets reps of Hotels, 16K cops deployed for New year’s eve

CHENNAI: With New year celebrations restricted in public places after 1 am across the city, Chennai City Police held meetings with representatives of star hotels, clubs and bars in the city on following safety protocols and have instructed them to wind up all celebrations by 1 am.

The hotels were instructed to allow only 80 per cent of the crowd and places housing swimming pools should ensure that the pools are secured and off limits for the revellers.

Hotels should ensure that they have enough staff in place to ensure there is no harassment of women who visit their premises and CCTV cameras must be in place.

Senior police officers also instructed the representatives to ensure that arrangements are in place to ensure that drunk patrons do not take out vehicles for driving and facilitate cab services for the patrons.

Meanwhile, Greater Chennai City police have made arrangements to deploy 16,000 police personnel to ensure that the public celebrates the New Year peacefully and safely.

A total of 368 vehicle inspection points will be installed across the city and 30 patrol vehicles with cameras fitted in front will be used, said Chennai City police commissioner Shankar Jiwal.

To avoid drowning at beaches special rescue teams and boats have been arranged.

Vehicles will not be allowed inside Kamarajar Salai after 9pm.

Police said people are prohibited to take bath in the sea water and police booths for assistance will be placed all over the shore.

Similar booths will be placed on Santhome road, Kamarajar road and Besant Nagar, police said.