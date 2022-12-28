Man attempts to jump off foot over bridge near Ashok Nagar Metro

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at Ashok Nagar Metro railway station on Wednesday after a 40 year old man attempted to leap off the footover bridge leading to the Ashok Nagar metro station.

A few hours before this dramatic act, he had attacked his wife and daughter with a knife after a quarrel at home, police said.

The man, identified as Subramani is a casual labourer.

He lived at VP Akilan Street in MGR Nagar with his wife Thilagavathi, 35 and a 12 year old daughter, Charulatha, who is studying class 7.

Around 11 am, he had an altercation with his wife and attacked her with a knife. When his daughter intervened, he attacked her too and fled the house. The mother and daughter suffered bodily injuries and were moved to a hospital for treatment by the neighbours.

Subramani ran towards the Ashok Nagar metro railway station and got onto the footover bridge. He climbed on the other side of the parapet wall and threatened to jump.

Motorists alerted the police personnel after which a team of TNFRS (Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service) personnel managed to rescue Subramani.

MGR Nagar Police registered a case against the man for the attack on his wife and daughter and also arrested him.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.