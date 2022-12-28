GCC to recruit 100 sanitary inspectors on contract basis

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will recruit 100 sanitary inspectors in all 15 zones to carry out the prevention of Covid and other diseases like dengue through outsourcing agencies.

The sanitary inspectors who worked during the Covid pandemic came to an end in November.

As the services of sanitary inspectors are urgently needed and these posts are essential in GCC for controlling of vector borne diseases such as dengue and malaria as well as mosquito control, monitoring Amma Unavagam and shelter for urban homeless operations, as per the resolution passed by GCC.

The inspectors should also monitor the enforcement activities such as anti- plastic operations and stray cattle raids, organizing the medical camps, disease surveillance and organizing public health education events in addition to the Covid related activities.

Their role is to control the spread of infections and maintain public health.

It is proposed to recruit the sanitary inspectors for a period of one year on a contract basis.

The concerned person should have completed B.Sc degree with chemistry in main subject and post graduate diploma in sanitary inspector course conducted by government and institutions recognized by the government.

However, preference will be given to those who worked in Covid-19 control activities.