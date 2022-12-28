GCC permits commercial shopping events in Chennai

CHENNAI: After the success of street events conducted by NGOs, the civic body authorities have passed resolutions on the commercial shopping events to be conducted in the city, and the council also approved the road space tariff.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has issued rules to be followed by the organisers during the event, and if they failed to follow the event will be terminated.

Under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project, several organisations were encouraged to organise events to promote health activities, and fun games under the theme Nalamigu Chennai and Natpumigu Chennai.

Later, the GCC received a proposal to organise shopping festivals in the city. One such event was permitted in Besant Nagar recently where the fund collected through the event was contributed for the welfare of transgenders.

GCC permits NGOs, trusts, companies, and institutions to organise various events on corporation land or lands vested with GCC like roads and streets. Permissions may be granted by setting-up a tariff and charging for the space when land belongs to or is vested with local administration.

The tariff suggested for shopping festivals or shopping events under the GCC limits (Road space/land space). Per day tariff 0.1% of the guideline value and land/road space in square feet conservancy charges of Rs.20,000.

The organisers should apply to the concerned regional deputy commissioner of GCC, and give details as attached in the form in the annexure. The zonal officer of the concerned zone where the event is planned should also be informed two weeks ahead of the event by the event organiser.

The GCC has issued rules that should be followed by the organisers such as the events should be organized only in the designated locations at the designated timings only with the approval of GCC. The events shall not include speakers and amplifiers beyond the standard limits.

The events that are inappropriate to gender, age and/or communal sensitivities must be avoided, stated the resolution. If there is any issue that will affect the safety of the public, the permissions given will stand cancelled.