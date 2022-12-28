DT Campus: Scholarship alert

GCIL Apprenticeship for Engineering Graduates 2022-23

It is an opportunity offered by the Grid Controller of India Limited (a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Power) to B.E./B. Tech. degree holders

Eligibility:

The applicants be a B.E./B.Tech. degree holder in Electrical Engineering from an institute recognized by AICTE, Govt. of India with one year of job experience. The candidates who have undergone apprenticeship training in any organisation for any duration

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly

stipend of Rs 15,000 Last Date to Apply: 08-01-2023

Application mode: Via email only at - nerldchr@posoco.in; nerldchr@grid-india.in Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/

GPIL2