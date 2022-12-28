DT Campus: Scholarship alert

GCIL Apprenticeship for Engineering Graduates 2022-23
It is an opportunity offered by the Grid Controller of India Limited (a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Power) to B.E./B. Tech. degree holders
Eligibility:
The applicants be a B.E./B.Tech. degree holder in Electrical Engineering from an institute recognized by AICTE, Govt. of India with one year of job experience. The candidates who have undergone apprenticeship training in any organisation for any duration
Prizes & Rewards: A monthly
stipend of Rs 15,000 Last Date to Apply: 08-01-2023
Application mode: Via email only at - nerldchr@posoco.in; nerldchr@grid-india.in Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/
Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship & Mentorship Programme 2022-23
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is giving young students an opportunity to pursue their academic/career aspirations by providing them with scholarships. This programme aims to provide foundational support to individuals, who are meritorious but may lack the resources to pursue their dreams
Eligibility:
Students who have passed Class 10 with at least 75% marks or Class 12 with at least 60% marks in 2022 board exams are eligible to apply for pursuing their higher secondary, 3-year graduation and 4-year BDS Dental course. Annual family income of all applicants must be less than Rs 5 lakhs per annum
Prizes & Rewards:
Selected scholars can avail of scholarship awards of up to Rs 50,000 per year for up to 4 years of studies depending on their current level of education
Last Date to Apply: 31-12-2022 Application mode: Online only Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KISF6
India Fellow Social Leadership Programme 2023
Applications are invited for India Fellow Social Leadership Programme 2023 from graduates between 20 to 30 years of age. It is an 18-month leadership programme for young professionals from various walks of life willing to work with communities and find their leadership potential to make a difference
Eligibility:
Open for Indian citizens. The applicants must be a graduate degree holder in any discipline or about to complete graduation by the fellowship start date. The applicants must be ready for an 18-month full-time commitment to the fellowship and prepared to be placed in any part of the country and in any thematic area
Prizes & Rewards:
A monthly stipend of up to Rs 20,000 and other benefits
Last Date to Apply: 31-01-2023 Application mode: Online only Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IFSL5
