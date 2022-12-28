Cop rescues one-month-old girl abandoned in autorickshaw

CHENNAI: Joint Commissioner (JC) of Police, S Rajeshwari rescued an infant girl who was abandoned in an autorickshaw by her mother. The one-month-old was treated in a hospital and was handed over to a children’s home through Child Welfare Committee officials. Police sources said that a young woman got into an autorickshaw to take her to Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT). After dropping the woman, he returned to Madhavaram, when heard a child crying. On checking behind the passenger seat, he found an infant wrapped in a plastic cover and alerted the police. On information, the JC rushed to the scene. Officials from Child Welfare Committee too reached the scene. The JC ensured the child was treated in a hospital. Based on the complaint by Lalitha, member of the Child Welfare Committee, the Madhavaram police registered a case and are searching for the woman who dumped the child.