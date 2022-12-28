Chennai-bound trains halt due to breakage in coupling of goods rake

VELLORE: Trains bound for Chennai were delayed by one hour following a coupling between wagons of a goods rake breaking at Tiruvalam between Katpadi and Arakkonam railway stations on Tuesday. The goods train driver on seeing half of his rake missing immediately alerted Katpadi railway station officials who then rushed technical staff to the spot. Meanwhile, a passenger train bound for Arakkonam from Jolorpet crossed Katpadi and was halted near Tiruvalam railway station on being informed by Katpadi station officials. Similarly, Chennai-bound Lal Bagh Express from Bengaluru also crossed Katpadi and was halted midway till repairs were effected. Traffic resumed after one hour when technical staff from the Katpadi railway station completed the repairs.