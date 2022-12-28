Alien mussel invades Ennore wetlands

S Kumaresan, a fisherman from Kattukuppam, said Charru mussels (Mytella Strigata) were first spotted around 15-20 years ago in Ennore wetlands. As more road and conveyor bridges started coming up, the fishers noticed small patches of these mussels stuck to bridge columns and debris. “We think the December 2016 Vardah cyclone had something to do with the spread, as they began spreading to stretches far north towards Pulicat. The firm, ash-covered river bottom is also helping the mussel expansion,” he said.