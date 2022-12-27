Worker dies after falling into pit at construction site in T Nagar

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old migrant worker died after he allegedly slipped and fell into a pit in a construction site in T Nagar.

The victim was identified as Sarvovar Hussain of West Bengal.

He was working at a construction site at a Bazullah Road. Police suspect that the man got stuck in the mud at the bottom of the pit and could have died due to suffocation as he fell face down.

Police said that the incident happened around noon on Monday.

Hussain was working near the pit and the area was slippery as it had rained the previous day.

Hussain's co-workers noticed that he was stuck in the pit only after a few hours.

They rescued him and moved him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

On information, Pondy Bazaar police moved the body and sent it for postmortem.

A case was registered against the owner of the construction company, the engineer of the site and the building mason.

Further inquiries are on.