What a colossal waste!

“We received a stable supply of vegetables throughout the year, which kept the prices low. Nonetheless, we are forced to sell vegetables at the lowest prices due to lack of sales. At least 50-100 tonnes of perishable commodities have been wasted on several days,” lamented P Sukumaran, a wholesale trader and secretary for Koyambedu Wholesale Market Merchants Association. “During rainy days, wastage is higher. On dull days, the sale is only around 20%, which leads to the dumping of all perishable items.”