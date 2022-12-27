What a colossal waste!
CHENNAI: The wholesale market at Koyambedu has been receiving an adequate supply of perishable commodities such as vegetables and fruits. However, traders suffered 75% loss of revenue, as sales dipped in November and December due to a few intense spells in the last 2 months.
This led to tonnes of goods being wasted on every day at the Koyambedu wholesale market.
Agricultural economists in the State have opined that farmers must cultivate products based on demand, and in places that are not affected by climatic changes, which would reduce the wastage of perishable goods.
Additionally, the government should provide storage facilities, and ensure unsold fruits and vegetables are used for other purposes such as biogas and electricity.
Low sales
Usually, there is shortage of tomatoes and onions during the northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu, which leads to a sudden spike in rates upto to Rs 120 per kg.
However, unlike previous years, production was stable across the State in 2022. Even prices were lower except for a few days in the last 2 months when heavy rains lashed Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.
“We received a stable supply of vegetables throughout the year, which kept the prices low. Nonetheless, we are forced to sell vegetables at the lowest prices due to lack of sales. At least 50-100 tonnes of perishable commodities have been wasted on several days,” lamented P Sukumaran, a wholesale trader and secretary for Koyambedu Wholesale Market Merchants Association. “During rainy days, wastage is higher. On dull days, the sale is only around 20%, which leads to the dumping of all perishable items.”
The unsold vegetables used to be supplied for biogas and electricity generation, but it was stopped for the past two years due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. At present, a few tonnes of vegetables from the market have been given for biogas production.
Fruits vendors suffer
“We had heavy rain and cyclones this year, though crop production was good and supply was adequate too. On the other hand, people’s food consumption habits have changed, as fruits weren’t sold much due to the fear of flu and cold. Over 5 tonnes were wasted every day, as fruits cannot be stored for more than a couple of days. This hit revenues hard,” explained S Dhanasekar, a fruit trader at Koyambedu.
Fruit vendors were severely impacted though fruits were sold at cheaper prices. “There were days when we’d distribute them to temples. Wastage cannot be prevented as we don’t have a good storage facility here,” Dhanasekar pointed out.
Free distribution
Over the last few months, retail vendors were spotted picking up the dumped vegetables and fruits inside the market premises. They were being sold to the public for lower prices compared to other retailers in the city.
To avoid such situations, the market management committee of Koyambedu market initiated a scheme. Remaining fruits and vegetables at the market were distributed for free to 40 orphanages, old age homes, and homes for persons with mental retardation. At least 500 kg of commodities were distributed daily.
Traders urge the government to improvise storage facility in different wholesale markets across the State to prevent wastage. The government should not only establish a cold storage unit at Koyambedu market but also purchase the vegetables when the prices decrease and sell them to end-consumers.
If there was a proper supply chain mechanism for secondary agriculture for processing in the time of low prices, it’d stabilise market inflation for perishable stuff, opined experts.
Change in agri practices
“We should slowly catch up with processed vegetables because they’re grown in a season and can be stored for a year. But, in India, we tend to grow all vegetables during all seasons. If it’s durable or semi-durable, it can be stored in godowns and warehouses, but in the case of perishable goods, there is no choice. This spikes prices of certain goods to Rs 100 per kg,” said Prof KM Shiva Kumar, agricultural economics, TN Agriculture University.
Farmers must cultivate crops based on the demand and weather, which would reduce waste, he added. “They must cultivate in places that are not affected by climatic changes, such as Karur and Dindigul. For instance, tomato cultivation was less last year due to heavy rains, where farmers reduced the land extension in August and September. They should be aware of such things, and ensure it’s not repeated,” he opined.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android