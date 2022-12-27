Drinking water supply to be suspended in three zones on Dec 28,29

CHENNAI: Drinking water supply in zone 8, 9 and 10 will remain suspended for two days from December 28 in view of the interconnection works that will be carried out in Vadapalani Arcot Road by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

According to the official release, the interconnection work of the 500 mm diameter drinking water pipe with the existing 525 mm pipeline from Vadapalani Arcot road corporation maternity hospital to south Sivan Koil street.

So, the piped drinking water supplied from the Choolaimedu drinking water distribution station located in Koyambedu will be stopped on December 28 and 29 (Wednesday and Thursday) for three zones.

The public must take precautions to store drinking water.

In case of emergency, they are advised to contact the concerned officials – Anna nagar zone (zone 9) engineer 8144930908; Teynampet zone 8144930909; and Kodambakkam zone (zone 10) engineer 8144930910.

The board will arrange for drinking water supply through trucks.