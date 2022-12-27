'Dismiss IG of Registration for illegal registration of marshland'

CHENNAI: Alleging illegal registration of Pallikaranai Marshland, Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organisation, has urged chief secretary V Irai Anbu to terminate additional IG of registration.

In a letter to the chief secretary, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organisation, recalled a complaint filed by the organisation with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption and to the Chief Minister in January.

"The complaint was regarding the illegal registration of Pallikaranai Marshlands. However, even after a year, there has been very little action on the officials involved in the illegal registration, " he said.

The letter added that one of the key conspirators of the illegal registration of Pallikaranai Marshlands is the Additional IG of Registration (Intelligence), who was then sub-registrar of Royapuram sub-registrar office.

The official registered 66 acres of the marshland.

"All evidence were attached in the complaint. Infact, the High court, through its many order, had sought to take action against those involved and allowed police authorities to take criminal action against the official, " Jayaram Venkatesan said.

He also alleged that the current senior officials of Registration Department including the Department's Secretary has been protecting the official's misdeeds so far by not acting inspite of court orders.

The official is due to retire by the end of this month.

The letter urged the chief secretary to comply with the High Court order and dismiss the official from the service apart from initiating criminal action.

Action should be taken other officials, who are involved in the illegal registration, it added.