Cash of Rs 1L stolen from AIADMK functionary in meeting

CHENNAI: An AIADMK functionary who came to attend a meeting headed by former chief minister, Edappadi K Palaniswamy at the party headquarters in Royapettah has filed a police complaint alleging that cash worth Rs 1 lakh in his possession was stolen.

Police sources said that the functionary, Uchimaakali had come from Tenkasi to attend the meeting and the cash was allegedly stolen by using the crowd.

Based on his complaint, Police are investigating.

CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood will be perused, police said.

Similar incidents of thefts using crowd were reported at the memorial of former chief minister, J Jayalalithaa, where burglars stole at least 12 mobiles of media personnel and AIADMK workers and purses belonging to AIADMK functionaries after sneaking into the crowd posing as AIADMK workers, when they assembled at the Jayalalithaa mausoleum on Kamarajar Salai to pay tributes to her on the sixth death anniversary on December 5.