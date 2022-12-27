35-year-old detained for Hoax bomb threat to Guruvayur express train

CHENNAI: Police detained a 35-year-old man who made a Hoax bomb threat to the Guruvayur express train on Monday night. Police said he made a hoax call after fighting with his wife as she was travelling to Chennai on the Guruvayur Express.

The Guruvayur express was heading to the Egmore railway station via Tirunelveli, Madurai and Villupuram on Monday.

In the evening around 7.30 pm, the railway control room received a phone call in which the unknown person told that Guruvayur express would blast before it reaches the Egmore railway station.

Soon the higher officials were informed and during that time the train was nearing Tambaram and the Railway police and the Tambaram local police along with the bomb squad rushed to the Tambaram railway station vacated all the passengers from the 5th platform and started to check the train thoroughly once it reached Tambaram.

After a search for about an hour, the police confirmed that there are no bombs on the train and it was a hoax bomb threat.

Later the train departed from Tambaram after a delay at around 9 pm.

The Tambaram Railway police who registered a case found the call was from Velachery and the police who surrounded the house in early morning identifed the caller was Sathish of Kerala was staying in Velachery with his wife.

Police who took Sathish to the Tambaram Railway police station during the inquiry found that Sathish's wife Santhi was separated from her husband and was staying in Kerala.

On Monday Sathish came to know that Santhi is travelling to Chennai on Guruvayur express train and to make his wife panic Sathish decided to make a hoax bomb threat to the railway control room.

The police detained Sathish and further inquiry is on.