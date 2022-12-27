20,000 cops to be deployed on Dec 31 & New Year in Chennai

CHENNAI: As this year is coming to an end and the New year is round the corner, 20,000 police personnel are reported to be deployed in and around the city on December 31 and January 1, according to a Maalaimalar report.

More than 30 major flyovers in the city are set to be closed and vehicle check-ups will be conducted at about 500 locations.

Special checkpoints will be set up to patrol bike racers on the occasion of New Year's eve celebrations and 30 Road Safety Committees have been constituted.

Police officials will also patrol all the coastal areas, including Marina beach, according to the report.

Instructions have been issued to the respective Deputy Commissioners to make necessary arrangements to ensure the safety of women on New Year's Eve. It has also been ordered to appoint separate security guards for this purpose in star hotels.

Police have also been instructed to cover the areas where swimming pools are located and install CCTV cameras as required.

In addition to that, the police have been urged to follow Covid guidelines.

Meanwhile, Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal has made necessary precautionary arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents and accidents during the New Year celebrations. It is reported, the Commissioner will chair a meeting with star hotel executives.