Vegetable prices reduced in Koyambedu market due to adequate supply

CHENNAI: Though the city markets received an adequate supply of vegetables on Monday, the prices decreased drastically due to dull sales at the Koyambedu wholesale market.

Various vegetables including tomatoes, onions, and carrots are sold for less than Rs 15 per kg.

Traders said that the majority of people left the city due to long holidays, where they are forced to sell goods at a lower price.

"As the state has witnessed intense rain for the past few days, crop production has increased. The market receives at least 6,000 tonnes of vegetables through 600 trucks every day. It resulted in a decrease in prices drastically," said K Muthukumar, a wholesale trader at the Koyambedu wholesale market.

"Usually, the traders witness a brisk sale as the prices decrease. However, now we are forced to sell the products for lower prices due to the lack of a brisk sale, " he added.

Currently, onions are sold for Rs 14 per kg, tomatoes Rs 10 per kg, potatoes Rs 15 per kg, beetroot Rs 13 per kg, watery vegetables such as chow chow, cucumber, and radish for Rs 10 per kg each, and cauliflower for Rs 20 per kg.

Though the market vendors received fewer customers recently, the retailers purchased more vegetables than usual as the prices were below Rs 15 per kg. But, the vegetable prices at city retail shops increased by 10 – 20 percent compared to the wholesale rates.

Thiagarajan, a vendor at Purasaiwakkam said, "After, perishable commodity prices decreased unlike in previous years during the monsoon season. We had a brisk sale, and there have been no wastage in recent days."