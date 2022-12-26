Traffic affected on Highway near Maduranthakam as villagers protest

CHENNAI: Traffic was affected on the National Highway near Maduranthakam in Kallapiranpuram after the villagers staged a protest by blocking the highway after the government buses didn't stop at their bus stop even after the order from the district collector.

The Kallapiranpuram village is located near Maduranthagam in the Chengalpattu district.

The bus stop for the village is located on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway and the villagers had to travel by bus to schools, hospitals, and other government offices.

However, the government and private buses which cross the Kallapiranpuram bus stop would never stop even when many people are waiting at the bus stop. So the students and office goers were forced to travel on lorries and mini trucks that pass via the National Highway.

Following request from the villagers, the Chengalpattu district collector ordered the busses stop at the Kallapiranpuram bus stop and even a signboard was kept near the bus stop to ensure the government order was executed in letter and spirit.

Even after the collector order, the bus drivers were skipping the bus stop.

In a ripple effect on Monday the villagers who were waiting at the stop staged a protest and blocked four government and private buses on the National Highway and demanded that all the buses stop at their bus stop.

Soon Maduranthagam police and the officials from the state transport department visited the spot and they held peace talks with the villagers.

The police promised that the buses would stop hereafter and later the villagers dispersed.

Following the protest, traffic was affected on the National Highway for more than an hour.