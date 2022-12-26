Stalin condoles demise of Subramania Bharati's granddaughter Lalitha

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the demise of the Mahakavi Subramania Bharatiyar's granddaughter Lalitha Bharathi.

She was 94 years-old. Lalitha Bharathi had served as music teacher for 40 years.

She popuralised the poems of her grandfather Subramania Bharathiyar in musical forms.

The CM extended his heartfelt condolence to her family members and Tamil enthusiasts.