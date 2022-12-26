City

Stalin condoles demise of Subramania Bharati's granddaughter Lalitha

She popuralised the poems of her grandfather Subramania Bharathiyar in musical forms.
Lalitha Bharathi; CM Stalin
Lalitha Bharathi; CM StalinFile
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the demise of the Mahakavi Subramania Bharatiyar's granddaughter Lalitha Bharathi.

She was 94 years-old. Lalitha Bharathi had served as music teacher for 40 years.

She popuralised the poems of her grandfather Subramania Bharathiyar in musical forms.

The CM extended his heartfelt condolence to her family members and Tamil enthusiasts.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Stalin
Lalitha Bharathi
demise of Subramania Bharati's granddaughter Lalitha
Subramania Bharati's granddaughter
Lalitha
Lalitha Bharathi dead
Lalitha Bharathi death
music teacher
Tamil enthusiasts

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in