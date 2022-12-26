Man murdered by wife's lover in Guindy

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man was killed by his wife's lover in Guindy on Sunday evening after the man chided the woman for her alleged extramarital affair.

The deceased was identified as P Veldurai alias Sankar.

A native of Malaiyadikurichi in Tirunelveli district, Veldurai was working as a painter with a private firm in Ekkatuthangal and was staying in Chennai. His wife stays in Tirunelveli.

On Sunday, when Veldurai was at work, a man turned up at his workplace and picked up an argument with him.

The verbal duel escalated and in the melee, the man took a knife he was carrying and stabbed Veldurai. He was rounded up by Veldurai's co-workers and handed over to police Veldurai who was moved to a hospital was declared brought dead after which Guindy police booked the assaulter on murder charges.

The arrested person was identified as K Veeraputhiran (37) of Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district.

Police investigations revealed that the deceased had chastised his wife after learning of her alleged extra marital affair with the accused and asked her to shift to Chennai.

Irate over this, the accused came to Chennai and murdered Veldurai, police said.

The arrested person was produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.