Complaint of overcharging passengers: Omni buses fined Rs 92K

CHENNAI: The traffic department officials on Monday have warned that strict action will be taken if bus fares are charged high from passengers.

Chennai North Joint Transport Commissioner Ravichandran said, "As per the order of the Chennai Transport Commissioner, special teams are being formed to monitor the complaints of unusually high fares on Omni buses during the Christmas and New Year holidays till until January 2."

According to this, special omni buses have been checked in Koyambedu and Porur toll plazas. This included complaints of unusually high fares and investigations into other state omnibuses operating without paying taxes.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, 49 omni buses were inspected and Rs 92,500 was collected as fine amount.

Also, 9 passengers were refunded overcharge of Rs 9200 from Omni buses, which received complaints of excessive fares.