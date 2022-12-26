City’s wetlands welcome winged friends

According to TN Forest Department sources, all bird sanctuaries and wetlands in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram are open to the public, but with COVID protocol enforced, as per the state and central advisory.

The department would soon conduct the annual synchronised bird census.

As a new initiative, the department is all set to commence the survey of butterfly species in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

This will be the first-of-its-kind census for butterflies, sources said.

Meanwhile, bird watchers in central Chennai are also upbeat, thanks to the freshwater inflow into city’s arterial waterways – Adyar and Cooum are now thriving with bird life. The usually polluted rivers are now a temporary roosting spot for pelicans, red-wattled lapwings and black-winged stilt.