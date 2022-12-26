Chennai police to use expertise of cyber hackathon winners

CHENNAI: Chennai city police will be using the expertise of students who prevailed in the cyber hackathon organized by the Chennai City Police, to develop their in-house applications.

The valedictory event for the hackathon was held at Anna University on Monday in which cash rewards were given to the top three teams.

Police said that 302 teams from various colleges participated in the Cyber hackathon.

Teams will be required to provide solution concepts for eight problems – pixelated footage, facial enhancement, night headlight, perspective wrap, facial identification, automatic detection of number plate, automatic tracking of significant object and automatic traffic controller.

The team from VIT (Vellore Institute of Technology) won the first prize (Rs 50,000) while the second and third prize went to Coimbatore based KPR institute of technology (Rs 30,000) and City based Sathyabama Institute of Technology (Rs 20,000)

After distributing the prize money to the winners, Chennai city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal said that the city police has plans to conduct cybercrime competitions in cyber forensics in February too