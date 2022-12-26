Caretaker arrested for usurping bizman's property in Chennai

CHENNAI: The entrustment document fraud wing (EDF) of the city police have arrested a man, who worked as a caretaker at a businessman's house in the city for allegedly usurping his Rs.12 crore worth property by forging documents.

The arrested person was identified as Saravanan. Saravanan was working as a caretaker of properties belonging to one, Jayaraman.

Police said that Jayaraman settled with his family in Dubai in 2000 and entrusted Saravanan to take care of his properties in Choolaimedu, Kodambakkam, and other areas in the city.

Jayaram also gave power of attorney to Saravanan to sell some of his properties.

However, Saravanan had conspired with another friend of Jayaram and sold the properties, without the knowledge of the owner.

After learning of this recently, Jayaram approached the City Police commissioner's office with a complaint alleging the involvement of a senior lawyer behind the usurping of his property, police sources said. The EDF wing of central crime branch which took over investigations arrested Saravanan after investigations. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.