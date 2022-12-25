Police personnel injured after patrol vehicle toppled near Avadi

CHENNAI: Two police personnel- a traffic police inspector and a head constable were injured when the patrol vehicle they were traveling in toppled at Thirumullaivoyal near Avadi allegedly after the wheels skid on stagnated water during the early hours of Sunday.

The Inspector, Marimuthu (54) and constable Mahaveeran (38) suffered injuries, police said. Both of them are attached to Madhavaram traffic wing. They were returning home after finishing night patrol duty when the accident happened, police said.

When the vehicle was approaching the police quarters at Thirumullaivoyal, the driver Mahaveeran lost control of the vehicle and it toppled.

Passerby rescued the two of them and got them admitted at a government hospital, where they are being treated.

Poonamallee Traffic investigation wing have registered a case and are investigating. Police said that the injured police personnel are recovering and are in a stable condition.