Newly married woman killed in road accident near Padappai

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old woman married only two months ago was killed in a road accident near Padappai, 40 kms from the city on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Parolin. She was living with her husband Jaganathan at Sathyavanimuthu Nagar near Chromepet.

Jaganathan runs a tender coconut stall in Chromepet. On Saturday, the couple were traveling on a two wheeler towards Oragadam when the accident happened.

When the bike was moving along Vandalur-Walajabad road, a truck which was trailing the bike hit them. The two of them were thrown to the ground on impact. The woman came under the wheels of the truck and was killed in the spot, police said.

The husband survived with injuries. Guduvanchery traffic police recovered the woman’s body and sent it to government hospital for autopsy.

The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Search is on for him.