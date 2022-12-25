Man held for verbally and sexually harassing a woman in Royapuram

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man, a history sheeter was arrested under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Woman Harassment act for verbally abusing a woman and threatening her in Royapuram two weeks ago.

The arrested person was identified as K Aravind, a resident of TN slum clearance board quarters in Royapuram.

On December 6, a 28-year-old woman living in another block of the quarters was talking with her husband when the accused passed lewd comments at the woman.

When the couple questioned him, he verbally abused them and also sexually harassed Selvi.

As crowd gathered, he fled the scene. Based on the woman’s complaint, Royapuram Police registered a case and arrested Aravind on Saturday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.

Police said that the arrested person already has seven pending cases against him.