Madras HC dismisses Meera Mithun's plea to quash a cheating case

CHENNAI: Justice RN Manjula of the Madras High Court dismisses a quash petition filed by actor and model Meera Mithun aka Tamilselvi to strike down a cheating case that was filed on charges of cheating a private firm.

The complaint against Meera was that she demanded a charge of Rs.50000 for promoting the firm in a fashion show.

According to Meera Mithun, when a private firm organized a fashion show in the city in 2018, another firm approached her for displaying its advertisements in the show.

Meera claimed that she was a former Miss TN and Miss South. As she was in that capacity, the private firm approached her and paid Rs.50000 for placing their company's advertisements.

Since the show was canceled, the private firm demanded the return of that money. As Meera did not respond, the company's Ranjitha Pathrari lodged a complaint with the Teynampet police in 2019.

Appearing for Ranjitha, advocate Thanga Vadhana Balakrishnan submitted that there are five numbers of cases have been filed against the petitioner. "As the charges against Meera were serious in nature, her petition to quash the criminal case should be dismissed, " the advocate noted.

Concurring with the submissions of lawyer Thanga Vadhana, the judge dismissed the actor's petition.