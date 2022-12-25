Lack of parking facility chokes Mahabs

CHENNAI: In the absence of spacious and adequate parking facilities especially for cars, the vehicles that pile up on holidays in Mahabalipuram are parked on the roadsides causing traffic congestion.

Mahabalipuram is a UNESCO recognised international tourist site, famous for structures including the Beach Temple, Krishna’s Butter Ball rock and Five Rathas in December, January and February, among tourists.

On Sunday, there was traffic congestion in Mahabalipuram due to the lack of parking facilities. Despite paying entrance fee of the municipality and paying a visitor fee of Rs 40, tourists are unable to enjoy their visit.

“Tourists have to park their cars on roadside in a hurry and leave without seeing the historic sites. Often, expensive cars parked there get damaged leading to disputes among motorists. So, tourists leave in a rush,” said a shopkeeper.

Tourist places like Ooty, Kodaikanal, Kanniyakumari, Yercaud and Hogenakkal have ample parking facilities. But the same in Mahabalipuram, which is a higher revenue earner and foreign exchange earner in the State, is woefully inadequate. Tourists have demanded the State government provide ample parking facility in the area.