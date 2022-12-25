Iyyappanthangal residents want permanent solution from inundation

CHENNAI: With frequent stagnation in several areas, including EVP Park Avenue, in Iyyappanthangal becoming a common problem after every spell of rain, residents fervently seek permanent solution for the issue.

P Senthil Kumar, a social activist based in Iyyapanthangal, said that EVP Park Avenue is a low-lying area.

“Even after a short spell of rain, this area gets waterlogged for several days. During the latest spell, in the second week of this month, water stagnation remained for one week in the area,” he recalled.

Kumar added that Iyyappanthangal panchayat has constructed a storm water drain network in the area, but several portions were left out. Due to this, there was no way for the water to recede.

Only succour to the residents was motor pumps deployed by the local body to pump out the water.

“Near the water stagnation spot, there is a private school. Whenever there’s stagnation in the area, the school management declares a holiday until the water is pumped out. Other residents are also forced to wade through stagnant water every day,” he said.

Residents pointed out to other low-lying areas in the panchayat limits which suffered the same fate, and urged the concerned departments to take permanent solutions rather than using motor pumps every time.

“Even after the rains stopped, we witnessed inundation up to knee height for many days. Rainwater mixed with sewage pose health threats to residents,” a resident said.

When contacted by DT Next, officials from the local panchayat assured of measures to prevent waterlogging in low-lying areas.