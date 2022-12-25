Four men feared drowned off Ennore beach

CHENNAI: Four migrant workers were feared drowned in the sea off a beach near Ennore on Sunday evening. Personnel from Police and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) are conducting rescue operations, police said.

The four persons who are feared to have drowned are identified as Ibrahim (24), Burakhan (28), Wasim (26) and Muskim (22) - all hailing from Uttar Pradesh. The four of them were employed as contract laborers at IOC (Indian Oil Corporation) and were staying at a rented house at Manali new town, police investigations revealed.

Police said that a group of eight had come to Ramakrishna beach near Ennore for a dip in the sea around 3 30 pm, when four of them got washed away.

The other four attempted to rescue them, but could not after which the authorities were alerted. Ennore police along with personnel from TNFRS rushed to the scene and conducted search operations, but the four of them were not to be found until darkness set in.

Search will resume again on Monday, police said.