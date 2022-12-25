Follow norms while acting against violated buildings: CMA

CHENNAI: With taking action against unauthorised constructions in the state has become cumbersome for the authorities owing to non uniformity in enforcement norms followed by different local bodies, the commissionerate of municipal administration (CMA) has directed all local bodies to adhere to Removal of Unauthorised Development Rules, 2022.

According to a circular from the CMA, powers have been delegated to local bodies to issue building plan permission and take action against violations. "Owing to non-following of norms under section 80A of Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act and several cases filed in courts, " the circular said.

The circular directed the heads of the local bodies to follow Removal of Unauthorised Development Rules while taking action against violated buildings and hearing appeals.

It may be noted that the state housing and urban development department issued a government order in November notifying the new rules. As per rules, the planning authorities or local bodies should intimate the concerned police station about the sealed buildings that were locked for violations.

"If it is found that the seal as affixed on the lock has been broken or tampered with, the same shall be reported by the planning authority to the jurisdictional police station, " one of the rules said.

Meanwhile, the department has issued another order delegating more powers to the local bodies while issuing planning permission.

As per the order, the local bodies can accord planning permission to residential use of total FSI area upto 10,000 sqft and upto 8 dwelling units not exceeding 12 metres in height upto stilt plus 3 floors or ground plus 2 floors.