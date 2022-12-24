Techie dies, three injured in accident in Pallikaranai

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old techie woman died and three others were injured after their car met with an accident near Pallikaranai on Saturday.

The deceased Gayathri of Thenkasi is a software engineer in a private firm in ECR. On Saturday early morning after duty Gayathri along with her friends Raghuram (25) and Dinesh Kumar (28) was travelling towards Kovalam in a car to the room they were staying in. The car was driven by Ashwin (29). Police said around 3.15 am when they were speeding on the ECR Road the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the median.

On impact, the car toppled on the road and with severe injuries all of them were rushed to the Chromepet GH where Gayathri was declared dead on the arrival.

The Pallikaranai traffic investigation police have registered a case and further investigation is on.