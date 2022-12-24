'Stop insisting ration card for free travel coupon from senior citizens'

CHENNAI: T Nagar Residents' Welfare Association urged the MTC not to insist on the old ration card for renewal of the free coupons for senior citizens to travel on the city buses."The MTC taking into consideration various pitfalls in the senior citizen free travel coupon scheme suggested by the commuters has streamlined the same. There still exists lacunae which needs immediate correction, " the association president V Jayaraman said.

MTC issues coupons to senior citizens based on the production of old ration card and Aadhaar card. "The old ration card is sought just to check the address and stamp on it the year for which the coupons are issued. In view of the fact that the civil supplies corporation has itself dispensed with the old card and introduced in its place smart card, one does not understand the logic behind MTC insisting upon the beneficiaries to produce the old card, " he said.

Pointing out that many new beneficiaries are in possession of only the smart card, he said that in order that genuine beneficiaries are not denied this facility, the free coupons should be issued based on the production of smart cards.

"They can keep a copy of the smart card for purposes of stamping. MTC should consider our request and instruct its staff accordingly, " it demanded. People above the age of 60 years are eligible for free travel on MTC buses 10 times a month. The coupons would be issued from 8 am to 7.30 pm at 40 centres from December 21 to January 31 for the six month period of January to June next year.