Sexually explicit message on LED Display board of hotel on Anna Salai

CHENNAI: An LED display board of a hotel on Anna Salai was displaying sexually explicit messages, much to the chagrin of the public after which police were rushed to the scene.

Public shared images of the display board on social media after which the issue was flagged to the city police. A team from Guindy police team reached the scene and conducted investigations.

According to the police, the display board usually shows whether the restaurant in the basement of the hotel is open or closed. The authorities in the hotel too expressed surprise at the explicit message on the display board and the wires were cut off after a passerby informed them about the message on the board. Later in the evening, there was a protest outside the hotel demanding action.

Police said that they will be investigating if any miscreant was behind the act.