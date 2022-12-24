Rs 735-cr Egmore rly stn redevelopment works begin

CHENNAI: The preliminary works of the Rs 735-crore Egmore railway station redevelopment has gained momentum with geotechnical investigation, topographical survey and shifting of utilities.

The 114-year-old second major terminal of Southern Railway has been proposed for redevelopment to cope with the ever-increasing passenger volumes and to offer better infrastructure and novel facilities for passengers.

“Southern Railway has awarded the work of redevelopment of Egmore Station as EPC contract to DEC Infrastructure and Projects India Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad on October 7 at Rs 734.91 crore, setting a timeframe of 36 months for completion of the project,” an official release said, adding Tata Consulting Engineers have been tasked with the work of project management services and monitoring of the project.

The Egmore station redevelopment is planned at both sides — Gandhi Irwin (main entrance) and EVR Periyar Salai. “It is intended to provide an iconic structure with modern state-of-the-art facilities while retaining the heritage value of the existing structure,” he said.

The major scope of the re-development work includes the construction of the new station buildings on both sides of the station and arrival/departure concourses.

There would be a big lounge and food court at the departure terminal and a smaller lounge at the arrival. Also, two multilevel parking complexes would come up on either side.

Among other facilities are two huge foot overbridges for passengers to move from one side of the station to the other and also to cross from one platform to another. Each platform would have separate escalators and lifts for smooth movement of arriving and departing passengers.