Prayers, biriyani and carols: Chennai's Christmas tradition

CHENNAI: Come cyclones or floods, Chennaiites never get tired of festivals. There is no stopping the public from bringing out the city's liveliness.

It’s almost Christmas, and the city is prepping up for the occasion in full swing. One gets the festive vibes in every nook and cranny of Chennai.

Christmas traditions differ in every nation and Chennai's Christmas has its own uniqueness and beauty. The carolling and songs played on speakers in churches and in streets, the fireworks display, the decorations are what bring life to the season.

People give thanks to the divine while feasting on chicken biriyani, which tops the list among the rest of dishes. The aroma, even from a mile long, makes your mouth water and tempts you to savour it.

Grand mass prayers in churches evoke a sense of spirituality and brotherhood.

To sum up, Christmas is a holiday that brings everyone together, bringing the Christmas cheer and warmth, making everything look cozy even in the cold weather.