Periyar’s ideas are time proof: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday garlanded the statue of rationalist leader 'Thanthai' Periyar and said that the ideas of Periyar are time proof.

Accompanied by his cabinet colleagues Duraimurugan, EV Velu and DMK Parliamentary party leader T R Baalu, Stalin garlanded the statue of Periyar on Anna Salai on the leader's 49th death anniversary. In a message posted on his official Twitter handle, the Chief Minister said, "Periyar is more than flesh. He's an idea. And his ideas are timeproof."

"Periyarism has not lost its sheen even 49 years since his demise. It will defeat the domination preached by Aryam, " Stalin said.

The state Congress also observed the death anniversary of Periyar, who is the ideological mentor of the ruling DMK among a few dominant Dravidian parties.

Congress leaders led by the party's state SC wing leader M P Ranjan Kumar took out a rally to his memorial located on Dravidar Kazhagam headquarters Periyar Thidal in Vepery where they offered floral tributes.