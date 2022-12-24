IIT-M to set up state-of-the-art centralised research centre

CHENNAI: To cater to a large body of students and make teaching more effective under new circumstances, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has planned to create a centralised common research facility with state-of-the-art instrumentation with equitable access to all students and faculties.

IIT-M, in its strategic plan document, said high-end computing facilities and a high-speed network equivalent to those at top academic institutes in the world will be established in the coming years.

The institute said smart classrooms with state-of-the-art facilities to facilitate hybrid online/offline teaching, and easy and effective interaction with students will be created. In addition, immovable and movable infrastructure will be standardised to achieve uniformity and reduce cost.

Similarly, large, centrally-managed classrooms and lecture halls as common facilities for all the departments, and they will be centrally managed. And small, department-managed classrooms with less than 50 seats will be created in all departments.

Stating that international norms will be adopted to create world-class teaching and research laboratories, the IIT-Madras, in its document, said: It is pertinent to note that the Union government does not provide grants for the creation of new infrastructural facilities in the institute.

As the current policy of the government is to allow the institute to take loans for creating the infrastructure, the institution has decided to adopt the policy to create all the new facilities as per the latest requirements.

Other plans for the infrastructure improvements include setting up appealing open spaces for student-student and student-faculty interactions, for an ambience that encourages creativity. Also, a user-friendly and attractive library with adequate space for interactions, discussions leisurely thinking and social networking will be created for the students and faculties.

The institute has also decided to develop a new IT system for the active involvement of stakeholders in all the decisions and the students will be encouraged to discuss internal matters that concern them in a healthy and amicable environment. In addition, the construction of hostels will be planned for another 1,000-plus seats over the next six years.