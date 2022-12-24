HC moved against erecting DMK leader Anbazhagan's statue in DPI

CHENNAI: A Coimbatore-based litigant has filed a petition before the Madras High Court for direction to the state government not to erect the statue of the former state minister and demised general secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) inside the DPI campus.

V Palanisamy, a resident of Udayampalayam in Coimbatore district has moved this plea submitting that the decision of the government is against the verdicts of the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court restraining the state government from granting funds for erecting statues and structures for leaders in public lands.

"The state government already erected a statue for K Anbazhagan in the Integrated Complex of Finance Department in 2021. Therefore, the act of the government to erect another statue in the memory of K Anbazhagan goes beyond the purpose of erecting statues ie.., in remembrance and honor of persons of great renown, which has already been accomplished, " the petitioner said in his affidavit.

He further added that such action of the government is in blatant violation of the 2013 order of the Apex Court and the 2021 order of the Madras HC.

"As per Article 19 (d) of the Constitution of India, every citizen has the right to move freely. Hence the state cannot erect the statue on the DPI campus which could restrain the free movement of the public. It is important to remember and honor the public leaders and freedom fighters. However, it should be done by implementing policies and welfare schemes in the name of the leaders. Such an attempt would honor the leaders as well as benefit the public. The mere practice of erecting statues could cause a huge burden to the state treasury, " the petitioner's affidavit read.

The case is to be taken for hearing once the numbering formalities are finished.