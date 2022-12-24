Covid tests for random Int'l passengers begins at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Covid tests for random International passengers began at the Chennai airport on Saturday.

Since the Covid cases are massively increasing in some parts of the world the Indian government ordered RT-PCR tests for random passengers who are arriving in India. The Health Department of the Chengalpattu district has formed special counters in Chennai airport to test the passengers who are arriving from the USA, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea.

However, since most of the passengers are arriving on different connecting flights the health department is monitoring all the passengers and selecting the two per cent of passengers randomly and an RT-PCR test is being conducted for them. Children below 12 years will not be tested but if any children have a fever or cold they will also be tested.

The passengers whose samples were tested should wait in the airport for a while and can exit once they got their test results. If the passenger tested positive for Covid soon they would be taken to the hospital and will be asked to be quarantined in their house.