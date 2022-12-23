Plea seeks competitive exams for PDS jobs

CHENNAI: A Mayiladuthurai-based litigant has approached the Madras High Court for a direction to conduct exams for giving jobs and promotions to the candidates who aspire to work in Public Distribution System under the Civil Supplies Department.

The petitioner, Karthikeyan, a resident of Therazhanthur village near Mayiladuthurai, sought direction to the government to fill the vacancies in PDS shops and also departmental promotions only through competitive exams.

He noted that it was essential to consider the education, age, experience and other qualifications of the aspirant to ensure that the job was given to the right candidate, and cited the example of one Anitha from his village who was recently appointed to the post of salesperson at a PDS shop.

She was appointed without following any service rules, and she did not write any exam or interview to obtain the job of salesperson, he alleged. Raising a serious allegation of corruption against Anitha and officials involved in appointing her, the litigant claimed that when he approached the authorities to know how she secured the post, he received the information from other officials that she got it by paying a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

The petition will be heard by the High Court once the numbering procedures are over.