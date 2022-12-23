HC permits state to organise tourism trade fair from Dec 28

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court granted permission to the state tourism department to conduct the Indian Tourism Trade Fair at the Island Grounds in Chennai from December 28.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the direction on hearing an appeal filed by Fun World and Resorts India Pvt., Ltd.

The appellant firm sought direction to set aside the recent order of Madras HC imposing Rs.50000 cost on the company and to proceed with the process to conduct the Indian Tourism Trade Fair.

When the matter was taken up for hearing, the respondent authorities informed the HC that they have already finalized the tender and the same has been awarded to a company.

The tourism department further submitted that they have decided to conduct the fair from December 28. The government submitted that the certified order copy of the court has to come.

Nevertheless, the appellant pleaded to hold the trade fair till the disposal of this matter.

The judges rejected the request and allowed the state government to conduct the fair as planned by the tourism department. Besides, in a slight relief, the bench stalled the penalty imposed on the private firm.