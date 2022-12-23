Collector warns against letting cattle loose on roads

TIRUVALLUR: Tiruvallur District Collector Dr Alby John Varghese on Friday issued a stern warning to cattle owners who let their cattle graze haphazardly causing inconvenience to motorists and said that the animals would be seized and the cattle owners would be subjected to a fine.

He also said that if cattle owners do not pay the fine and reclaim the animals, they would be sold on an auction subsequently.

In the beginning of this year, a rule was implemented in the district that those cattle that graze around on crowded roads during peak hours would be seized by the authorities and sent to farms in the respective municipalities and the owners would be fined Rs 2,000.

Since many owners do not pay heed to this rule and let their cattle loose on the roads thereby causing accidents, the collector warned that if the animals are not reclaimed after paying the fine within 24 hours of seizure, they would be sold on an auction.

He further said that village level teams would be formed to work with authorities in seizing the animals and requested the cattle owners to keep them tied at home or to let them graze responsibly.