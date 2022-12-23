CBDT staffer arrested for alleged sexual harassment at office

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man working as an office assistant at the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) office in Nungambakkam was arrested on sexual harassment charges for allegedly misbehaving with a conservancy staff in the office.

According to the complaint, the incident happened on December 14. The accused, Rex, had allegedly called the woman conservancy staff inside a room under the pretext of filling a water bottle and attempted to misbehave with her.

The woman struggled and got out of the room. After she filed a complaint, personnel from all women police station arrested Rex on Thursday. He was remanded to custody.