CBDT staffer arrested for alleged sexual harassment at office

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man working as an office assistant at the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) office in Nungambakkam was arrested on sexual harassment charges for allegedly misbehaving with a conservancy staff in the office.
According to the complaint, the incident happened on December 14. The accused, Rex, had allegedly called the woman conservancy staff inside a room under the pretext of filling a water bottle and attempted to misbehave with her.
The woman struggled and got out of the room. After she filed a complaint, personnel from all women police station arrested Rex on Thursday. He was remanded to custody.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android