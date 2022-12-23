Bala Devi Chandrashekar to perform a piece on Padmavati

A

My projects are based on intense research and many years of painstaking work. I thoroughly enjoyed the journey on each of them because each one is a very challenging subject without a primary source, so my work is ground up from the basics.

I have had to seek and source out experts and scholars who can guide me in the right direction; my challenge is making sure each of these productions is seamless for the audience, whether it is a remote village near Budapest, Chile, Mathura, or Chidambaram.

All of my nine productions are my favorite. I’m fortunate to be one of the few Bharatanatyam dancers in the world to have presented at UNESCO. I presented Brihadeeswara — one of my dance productions — at the UNESCO head office in Paris in June 2019 as a part of the world heritage week celebrations.

The show was attended by over 500 art enthusiasts, including ambassadors and dignitaries.