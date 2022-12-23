3 youth arrested waylaying in Puzhal

CHENNAI: City Police have arrested three youths for alleged involvement in a series of waylaying incidents in and around Puzhal.
The arrested persons were identified as KSarath Kumar of Vyasarpadi, B Balaji Raja of Poonamallee and K Umapathy of Red Hills- all of them aged 20.
Puzhal police had formed a special team to trace the suspects after a series of incidents in their jurisdiction.
Recently, on December 20, the trio had threatened a 22 year old, Abdul Razak with a knife and took away his two wheeler at Kavankarai.
Police who traced the suspects using CCTV footage found that the trio had indulged in cell phone snatching, a few meters from Central prison, Puzhal using the stolen bike.
All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.
Police said that Sarath Kumar has six waylaying cases and Balaji has nine waylaying cases against them.
Search is on for one of their accomplice.
