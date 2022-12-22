US consulate exhibits replica of Mars Rover 'Opportunity' for public till Jan

CHENNAI: To inspire, educate and generate curiosity among students in science, the US Consulate General Chennai has exhibited a replica of NASA's Mars Rover named 'Opportunity', till January 2023. The full-scale model placed at the American centre in the consulate is set to provide an in-depth knowledge on the rover launched in Mars to find the evidence of water in the planet.

The Mars rover model was built by the students of Cornell University, which was earlier on display at National Air and Space Museum in Virginia and at the US pavilion during the 2020 world expo in Dubai.

NASA's rover, which was launched in 2003, landed on Mars in 2004 to find the presence of water in the planet. Through this mission, the rover uncovered significant discoveries including the existence of water on Mars and conditions at that time suitable for sustaining microbial life. The rover explored the Martian terrain for almost 15 years, far outlasting her planned 90-day mission.

The exhibition is open for the public, especially students, teachers, and science enthusiasts from Monday through Friday between 10 am to 4 pm, till January 2023. Surrounding this, the consulate has set up feature activities and space exploration. Meanwhile, the consulate has mandated schools to book slots prior for visiting the exhibit.

Speaking about the interaction with students through the exhibition, professor at University of Northern California and US Fulbright-Nehru Scholar Venkateswaran Narayanaswamy said, "I, so far noticed, students being curious about the exhibition and well-informed on the subject due to access to information at the present times. However, what I notice is the lack of hands-on experience."

"Children from an early age should be taught to handle small repairs and tools. What starts early with trivial activities builds confidence for the future to make robots or any innovation for that matter. Hence, more focus should be placed on practical learning, "added Venkateswaran.

Lastly, Scott E Hartmann, cultural affairs officer, US consulate, pointed out the need to collaborate with youth, specifically post the COVID-19 pandemic. "After being shut down for nearly 2 years, we decided to resume our mission to inspire and educate young minds. And this exhibit is a fitting start."

Meanwhile, the students visiting the consulate can access and avail of the US recongised education service which will guide on different universities and programmes, finance and preparation.