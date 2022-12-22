Is this a hockey event? India ex-captain takes on organisers

CHENNAI: Incensed at ‘sports’ being relegated to the background in a function to unveil the hockey world cup trophy in the city, reputed international hockey player and former India captain V Baskaran took the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu to task here on Wednesday.

The hockey veteran also expressed his displeasure with the Tamil Nadu Hockey Association and the organisers of the high-profile event attended by Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. “Is this a hockey function? Do you know the generical thing about sports,” thundered Baskaran, the video of which went viral on social media.

An agitated Baskaran, who had shared podiums with former prime ministers and chief ministers, enquired about the protocol followed and insisted the event be a sports event.

World cup winner VJ Philips, in his speech, expressed his dismay and called on people involved to avoid such incidents in future. Chief guest Udhayanidhi Stalin assured such incidents will not happen in future.

“It all started when former international hockey players, including Baskaran, were relegated to sit opposite the main dais by the organisers,” said an eyewitness.

The event was to honour the game and allow the veterans to speak about its significance and Tamil Nadu connection. But MLAs and party workers sidelined former hockey stars and when Baskaran sir noticed this, he questioned the organisers,” said a hockey player who had played for Tamil Nadu.

Veteran hockey stars BP Govinda, Leslie Fernandez and VJ Philips were invited but not given due importance, the player rued.

“We were invited but insulted. Will they do this to the cricketers who had won a world cup for the country,” asked Baskaran when DT Next contacted.

The organisers were passing the buck and there was no reply on why the veteran players were not given the respect they deserve. Some were Olympians and World Cup winners. They’ve rubbed shoulders with top politicians but today it was a different story,” Baskaran said.

When contacted, a senior government official said the event was organised by Hockey India. “The state sports minister was invited as a guest, and he participated. The dais and seating arrangements were handled by Hockey India and the state sports ministry just facilitated the participation,” he said.