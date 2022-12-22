India Post ex-staffer held for duping job aspirants of Rs 60L

CHENNAI: Police on Wednesday arrested a 61-year-old former employee of India Post who duped youth of more than Rs 60 lakh after promising them jobs in the postal department in Tambaram.

The accused Ravi of Jothi Nagar in Tambaram, who was working in the Tambaram head post office, was dismissed a few years ago after receiving many complaints.

However, even after being dismissed, Ravi used to visit the post office every day and also wear t-shirts with the India Post logo. Police said Ravi targeted youngsters and used to tell them that he can fetch them a job in the postal department and extracted money from many of them.

It was after Venkatesh (38) of Madipakkam, who gave Rs 12 lakh to Ravi for a job in the postal department, filed a complaint at the Tambaram police station a few days ago that police found that Ravi had duped over Rs 60 lakh in total from job aspirants.

The Tambaram special team of police on Thursday arrested Ravi. On interrogation, Ravi claimed he had lost all his money gambling in the horse race. The police remanded Ravi in judicial custody and sent him to Puzhal prison. Police said Ravi started to cheat the people during the lockdown and many of his victims are yet to file complaint.